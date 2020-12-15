Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Vaccinations set to begin in Alabama as COVID-19 cases soar

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

The first vaccinations against the new coronavirus are beginning in Alabama as cases of the illness caused by the virus soar.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said three sites received vaccine shipments Monday, and Cullman Regional Medical Center said it planned to begin vaccinating workers Tuesday at a clinic that was set up for administering the shots.

“We hope to eventually provide vaccines to all members of our health care team. However, we are currently working to vaccinate those frontline team members that are at highest risk of exposure,” Dr. William Smith, the chief medical officer at the hospital in Cullman, said in a statement.

Additional shipments of vaccine will arrive statewide as the shots begin, with nearly 41,000 doses expected in all in the state’s initial round. The first vaccinations are reserved for health care workers who are most at risk because of their jobs; members of the general public will have to wait.

Almost 300,000 people in Alabama have contracted the virus, and COVID-19 has killed more than 4,100 people in Alabama. State health regulators said they have loosened licensing rules to allow more out-of-state doctors to work in the state, where intensive care beds are filling up and medical workers are among the ill.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Alabama Department of Corrections, which has one of the nation's highest rates of inmate deaths from COVID-19, said three more elderly inmates had died of the illness caused by the coronavirus. All three men had serious health problems before contracting the virus, the agency said in a statement.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Recent Kansas editorials

December 15, 2020 9:10 AM

Health News

Recent Missouri editorials

December 15, 2020 9:10 AM

Health News

Belgian soccer club releases goalkeeper after lockdown party

December 15, 2020 9:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service