Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Georgia Democratic electors cast 16 votes for Joe Biden

The Associated Press

Congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams speaks before members of Georgia's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams speaks before members of Georgia's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) John Bazemore AP
ATLANTA

Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes have been cast for Democrat Joe Biden for president.

The state’s Democratic electors, including former candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, met in the state Senate chamber on Monday.

The electors each marked a paper ballot that was then collected, counted and confirmed by a voice roll call. Abrams then read out the results to the other electors, which included several state lawmakers and Democratic activists.

They were all wearing face masks and kept empty desks between them and only a handful of reporters and support staff were allowed in the Senate chambers because of COVID-19.

The vote formally seals Biden’s win in Georgia, the battleground state where he beat President Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The result of the November election was confirmed by two recounts, including an audit that triggered a full hand tally of ballots.

The Republicans chosen to be electors if Trump won met in a committee room downstairs and cast their votes for Trump. Their votes are not official, but Georgia Republican Chairman David Shafer said the step was necessary if Trump wanted to continue to contest the election.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health News

North Carolina awards electoral college votes to Trump

December 14, 2020 12:46 PM

Health News

Red Sox sign slugging OF Renfroe to 1-year deal

December 14, 2020 12:46 PM

Health News

‘Historic’ moment in Florida as first COVID vaccine given

December 14, 2020 12:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service