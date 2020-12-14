Health News
Embed-Chart-AP Poll-Virus Restrictions-Support, ADVISORY
AP POLL-VIRUS RESTRICTIONS-SUPPORT — Chart. This chart based on the latest AP-NORC poll shows share of American adults who favor stay-at-home restrictions and limits on gatherings amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The data is also broken down by U.S. political party. This chart is current as of Dec. 11, 2020 and will not update. Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Click for a preview.
To embed, insert this code into your CMS:
<!-- start AP embed -->
<iframe title="Support for stay-at-home restrictions ticks up amid surging cases of COVID-19" aria-label="Arrow Plot" id="datawrapper-chart-Luldv" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/Luldv/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="414"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>
<!-- end AP embed -->
Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.
——————————————
HOW TO REACH US
——————————————
For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.
This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Opal Barclay at obarclay@ap.org.
Comments