Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Inmate at Washington prison dies of coronavirus

The Associated Press

TUMWATER, Wash.

A prisoner at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen, Washington, died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The prisoner died at an area health care facility, and it is the first COVID-19-related death for an inmate at Stafford Creek, KIRO-TV reported.

Department of Corrections officials said due to the rising number of cases, the facility has restricted movement to limit any risk to exposure of the virus. The facility continues to practice COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said.

It is the fourth death of an inmate related to COVID-19 in the state. A state corrections officer has also died of COVID-19.

The death comes a day after the families of those behind bars protested outside the state capitol, asking for more inmates to be released in order to reduce the chances they would contract the virus.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health News

4 injured when Florida teen pours gasoline on bonfire

December 11, 2020 7:25 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service