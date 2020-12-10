Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

The Latest: Georgia cancels women’s game against Radford

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

In this photo provided by Creighton Athletics, Creighton guard Rachael Saunders plays during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Drake in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Official Tom Danaher is at rear. The DePaul and Creighton women's basketball teams are among a few squads that have taken it a step further with their players wearing masks while on the court playing. (Catherine Grosdidier/Creighton Athletics via AP)
In this photo provided by Creighton Athletics, Creighton guard Rachael Saunders plays during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Drake in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Official Tom Danaher is at rear. The DePaul and Creighton women's basketball teams are among a few squads that have taken it a step further with their players wearing masks while on the court playing. (Catherine Grosdidier/Creighton Athletics via AP) Catherine Grosdidier AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Georgia has canceled its women’s basketball game against Radford because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders’ program.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-0) were scheduled to host Radford (0-2) on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Highlanders last played Sunday. They lost to Marshall 69-58.

Georgia has no plans to schedule a replacement game.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service