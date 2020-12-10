The Latest: Georgia cancels women’s game against Radford

In this photo provided by Creighton Athletics, Creighton guard Rachael Saunders plays during a women's NCAA college basketball game against Drake in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Official Tom Danaher is at rear. The DePaul and Creighton women's basketball teams are among a few squads that have taken it a step further with their players wearing masks while on the court playing. (Catherine Grosdidier/Creighton Athletics via AP) AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Georgia has canceled its women’s basketball game against Radford because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Highlanders’ program.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-0) were scheduled to host Radford (0-2) on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Highlanders last played Sunday. They lost to Marshall 69-58.

Georgia has no plans to schedule a replacement game.