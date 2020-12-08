Deputies: Woman held NC concert with nearly 200 people

A woman who authorities said organized a concert in North Carolina that had nearly 200 people in attendance was charged with violating the state’s limits on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputies responding to a noise complaint Sunday night found the concert at an event venue in Zebulon, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Outdoor gatherings in the state are limited to 50 people unless the event is taking place in a building with a seating capacity of 10,000 people or has received an exemption.

Authorities said Nanci Morales-Gonzales, 20, was the event coordinator. She was charged with participating in an outdoor mass gathering, which is a class 2 misdemeanor, The News & Observer reported. She could face a $150 fine if she is found guilty.

The charges are “consistent with the agency’s enforcement of the executive order” said sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry. It was not immediately clear if Morales-Gonzales had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.