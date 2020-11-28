Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Sewage testing helps health officials for virus surges

The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan.

A study that tests for parts of the coronavirus in sewage is giving public health workers advance notice of virus surges.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the City of Lawrence has been taking weekly sewage samples at both of its wastewater treatment plants to test for components of the virus shed in feces as part of a study contracted through the University of Kansas School of Engineering. The city has also been sharing that data with local and state health departments.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health spokesman George Diepenbrock said that the presence of the virus in wastewater has served as an early predictor of surges in positive cases, providing about a week’s notice and giving the health department valuable lead time.

Research has shown that COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater rise about a week before a surge in new cases, and that both symptomatic and asymptomatic people with the virus shed components of it in their feces.

“As we saw those levels go up, that was an indicator that we need to prepare,” Diepenbrock said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In particular, the health department can see whether it needs to add more disease investigators to inform people of their test results and initiate the contact tracing process for positive cases.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

COVID-19 continues spread, Illinois faces post-holiday surge

November 28, 2020 2:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service