Struggling Florida State gets set to host surging Virginia

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball against Abilene Christian during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. AP

Virginia appears to be hitting a solid stride as the Cavaliers heads into the final stretch of their season.

The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three in a row, putting a four-game skid in the rear-view mirror. They head to Florida State to face a team (2-6, 1-6) on a three-game slide.

Virginia coaches and players are quick to note, however, that the Seminoles are still the Seminoles. While first-year coach Mike Norvell’s team is the youngest in the country with more than 73% freshmen and sophomores, the Virginia contingent say the talent is still evident.

“I see a transformation happening, as there’s a new staff and players kind of coming together,” Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And again, it’s in a pandemic as well, so it’s probably slowed maybe their initial progress or as fast as they hope.”

The Cavaliers’ winning streak includes a 31-17 victory against Louisville in which Cardinals’ quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for 197 rushing yards, and Virginia defensive back Nick Grant has seen enough of Florida State’s games to know that Jordan Travis presents a similar challenge.

“We’re going to have to have somebody on him,” Grant said. “I mean, the games I’ve watched that he’s played in, he makes it happen. If he’s having a good game, they’re going to win. Straight like that. That’s the primary focus if their offense. That’s how they create points. That’s how they create big plays -- his ability to do stuff on the ground and if you focus on that, you suck up into the run, that’s when he hits big passes overhead.”

That clearly hasn’t happened enough for Florida State so far this season, but Norvell said when the Seminoles’ game against No. 4 Clemson was postponed last Saturday because of coronavirus concerns among the Tigers, Travis was among the chief benefactors.

“With not playing on Saturday, another day and opportunity for his entire body to feel better,” the coach said on Tuesday. “Came out and I thought had a really good day today.

“Moving well, was throwing the ball all around, had some big plays downfield. It was a good workday for him. Just excited with where he’s at and just his continued development.”

Virginia’s defense prepared to focus on three playmakers for the Cardinals in their game two weeks ago, and two of the three didn’t play, but Cunningham still ran rampant all game long. Grant hopes they have a better plan this weekend.

Some other things to watch when Virginia plays at Florida State:

NO CHARLES

The Cavaliers lost linebacker and co-captain Charles Snowden to a broken ankle against Abilene Christian and will use a combination of Matt Gahm and Elliott Brown to replace him. Both are capable, but others will have to assume the on-field leadership Snowden provided. Exceedingly popular with teammates, winning for Snowden has been a focus.

THAT TRAVIS GUY

Seminoles redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis has started four games in 2020 and has scored a rushing touchdown in five straight games played, the longest streak by a quarterback in school history. He broke 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward’s record of running for a score in four straight in style -- an 88-yard TD run against Pitt.

BRENNAN’S SUCCESS

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four TDs against Abilene Christian and the Cavaliers are 4-2 when he starts. He missed two games and parts of a third after sustaining a second-quarter concussion against N.C. State on Oct. 10.

“They’re probably playing their best football right now, and it starts with the quarterback,” Seminoles defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “I think he’s done a really good job here, especially as of late, just taking what the defense gives them.”

Some other things to watch when Virginia plays at Florida State:

NO CHARLES

The Cavaliers lost linebacker and co-captain Charles Snowden to a broken ankle against Abilene Christian and will use a combination of Matt Gahm and Elliott Brown to replace him. Both are capable, but others will have to assume the on-field leadership Snowden provided. Exceedingly popular with teammates, winning for Snowden has been a focus.

THAT TRAVIS GUY

Seminoles redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis has started four games in 2020 and has scored a rushing touchdown in five straight games played, the longest streak by a quarterback in school history. He broke 1992 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward’s record of running for a score in four straight in style -- an 88-yard TD run against Pitt.

BRENNAN’S SUCCESS

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four TDs against Abilene Christian and the Cavaliers are 4-2 when he starts. He missed two games and parts of a third after sustaining a second-quarter concussion against N.C. State on Oct. 10.

“They’re probably playing their best football right now, and it starts with the quarterback,” Seminoles defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “I think he’s done a really good job here, especially as of late, just taking what the defense gives them.”

YOUTHFUL

Florida State is the youngest team in the country with 84 freshmen or sophomores on the 114-man roster, or 73.7 %. The Seminoles also have just 13 seniors, the sixth-fewest in the nation.

DYING TRADITIONS

The game will mark the Seminoles’ first Thanksgiving weekend matchup against an opponent other than Florida since they hosted Pittsburgh in 1971. Virginia, meanwhile, has played Virginia Tech on the holiday weekend in every season since 2005,. That year the Cavaliers played another Florida team, Miami.