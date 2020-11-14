No. 2 Notre Dame beats Boston College for Kelly’s 100th win

Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. AP

Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early deficit to roll to a 45-31 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish gave coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second place — five behind Knute Rockne. Notre Dame has won eight straight in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions

Coming off a thrilling victory over Clemson, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) racked up a season-high 561 total yards against BC (5-4, 4-4).

Book was 20 of 27 for 283 yards, and ran for a 85 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek caught all three of Book’s TD passes, but also had one of three Notre Dame fumbles. C’Bo Flemister ran for two touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame playing against his former team for the first time, was 18 of 40 for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NO. 6 FLORIDA 63, ARKANSAS 35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and Florida overwhelmed Arkansas in the Swamp.

Trask threw for 356 yards and six scores against the Razorbacks (3-4), who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime. It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. He’s the only player in school history to accomplish that feat.

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, a three-year starter for the Gators (5-1), was booed in his return to Florida Field and unable to do much to steal the spotlight from Trask.

Trask started a new streak by throwing at least four TD passes in the first half for the second straight week, quite possibly raising his stock from Heisman Trophy hopeful to Heisman front-runner. He had five in Florida’s first six drives and might have had another had the Gators not failed to convert a fourth-down play at the Arkansas 16.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

NO. 9 MIAMI 25, VIRGINIA TECH 24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Miami's comeback victory over Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.

Miami scored the final 12 points and held the Hokies (4-4, 4-3) scoreless on their last five possessions.

King guided the ’Canes on two long second-half scoring marches. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam’Ron Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run, and cut the lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Miami failed to convert a 2-point conversion.

Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope for a 36-yarder and a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.

King completed 24 of 38 passes. He had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter,.

Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker threw for 201 yards and ran for 53 yards and a touchdown.

NO. 10 INDIANA 24, MICHIGAN STATE 0

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards, hitting Ty Fryfogle with two scoring passes, and Indiana beat Michigan State to remain unbeaten.

The Hoosiers (4-0) set up a showdown next weekend at Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.

Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t matter much. The Spartans (1-3, 1-3) were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.

Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards — both career highs. Hee did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred.

Indiana has won its first four Big Ten games for the first time since 1987, and the Hoosiers beat Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon for only the second time in the last 12 meetings.

NO. 11 OREGON 43, WASHINGTON STATE 29

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon came back to beat Washington State.

Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense.

Oregon has won 17 of its past 19 games and is on track to claim a second consecutive Pac-12 championship.

Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State (1-1), which led at halftime but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 49, MICHIGAN 11

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Nakia Watson and Mason Stokke each scored two touchdowns in the first half, helping Wisconsin build a big lead over Michigan.

The Badgers (2-0) returned to competition after canceling two games of their all-Big Ten schedule due to a COVID-19 breakout within the program and didn’t look rusty at all against a hapless team.

The Wolverines (1-3) fell behind 28-0 at halftime, their largest deficit at home since the Big House opened in 1927, and are off to their worst start since 1967.

The Badgers finished with 341 yards rushing and five scores on the ground, and Graham Mertz was 12 of 22 for 127 yards with two touchdowns for Wisconsin. The redshirt freshman wasn’t as spectacular as he was in his first career start, when he completed his first 17 passes and matched a school record with five touchdown passes, but the team was just thankful he was cleared to play. Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 24, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. As of last week, the Badgers had 27 active COVID-19 cases involving 15 players and 12 staffers.

NO. 16 MARSHALL 42, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history during a victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd football team. The crash occurred as the team’s plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.

Middle Tennessee is 2-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

TULSA 28, NO. 19 SMU 24

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Zach Smith threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns to help Tulsa recover from a 21-point second quarter deficit and beat SMU.

After throwing an interception and losing a fumble that led to another touchdown on his first two possessions, Smith bounced back. He completed 26 of 38 passes, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to James Palmer with 2:11 remaining.

It was the third time this season the Golden Hurricane (4-1, 4-0 American Athletic) won after trailing by double digits in the first half, and the second time they did it against a ranked team. They trailed 23-5 against No. 11 UCF on Oct. 3 before rallying to win 34-26.

Shane Buechele completed 18 of 36 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown, along with one interception, for SMU (7-2, 5-2),

NO. 20 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 34, ARIZONA 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Vavae Malepeai bulled his way through multiple tacklers for an 8-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left, and No. 20 Southern California beat Arizona 34-30 on Saturday with another late rally.

USC was outplayed by Arizona State last week in its opener before scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to win 28-27. The Trojans again had two late scoring drives to win a game they were outplayed in for most of the afternoon.

Kevon Slovis hit Erik Krommenhoek on a 6-yard touchdown, but Arizona marched quickly down the field for a 6-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gunnell from Stanley Berryhill III with 1:20 left. Slovis completed four straight passes for 68 yards and Malepeai capped the 75-yard drive by carrying several Arizona defenders with him into the end zone.

Slovis threw for 325 yards and a touchdown on 30-of-43 passing.

Gunnell threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona in its opener.

NO. 22 LIBERTY 58, WESTERN KENTUCKY 14

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading Liberty over Western Carolina.

Liberty (8-0) won its 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards and rushed for 97 yards on eight carries. Kevin Shaa caught two passes for a career-high 137 yards and a touchdown. CJ Daniels added 96 yards and two TDs on two catches.

Western Carolina was playing its first game of the season.

NO. 23 NORTHWESTERN 27 PURDUE 20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and Northwestern beat Purdue.

The Wildcats defense also made two late stops to preserve a fifth straight Big Ten win and the school’s first 4-0 start in league play since coach Pat Fitzgerald was still playing in 1996.

Purdue (2-1) has lost five straight home games in the series.

Ramsey completed 23 of 36 passes and had one interception but looked as poised and efficient as he did last November when he led Indiana to an overtime victory at Purdue. Northwestern held Purdue to 2 yards rushing.

NO. 25 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 38, SOUTH ALABAMA 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette gained 254 yards on the ground and the Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title.

Lewis tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Jalen Williams and 3 yards to Errol Rogers. He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion, with Ragas narrowly staying inside the left sideline to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Chris Smith and Elijah Mitchell each had touchdowns rushing for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt). The Ragin' Cajuns have has won four straight since falling to No. 15 Coastal Carolina on a last-second field goal.

Desmond Trotter threw for 133 yards and a touchdown for South Alabama (3-5, 2-3).