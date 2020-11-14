Bradenton Herald Logo
Illinois virus numbers: 166 deaths, 11K new or likely cases

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois reported 11,028 new or probable coronavirus cases Saturday and 166 deaths.

A delay in data had prevented earlier reporting of 66 of the deaths, the Department of Public Health said.

Illinois hospitals said they had 5,415 patients with COVID-19 on Friday night, including 9% on ventilators.

The number of new or probable statewide cases was below Friday's record-setting 15,415.

Local health officials issued a stay-at-home advisory for suburban Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also urged Chicago residents to stay home to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made similar pleas, saying he could step up restrictions if things don’t change.

The Cook County medical examiner is bringing back refrigerated trailers to handle the increase in dead bodies.

