UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

The Associated Press

LONDON

Britain’s Prison Service says that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who was widely known as the “Yorkshire Ripper," has died in the hospital.

The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. His cause of death will be investigated by the coroner.

Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980.

Sutcliffe was convicted in 1981. He spent some time in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire before being transferred to Frankland prison in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve time in prison.

“HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on November 13. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed,” the service said in a statement.

