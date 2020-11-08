Bradenton Herald Logo
Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list during bye

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. Michael Conroy AP
CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team, which is on a bye this week, released a statement Sunday saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.

Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. He will need to have several negative tests before being allowed to return to the team's facility and participate in any activities.

Cleveland's players were off Thursday through Sunday. The Browns are scheduled to host the Houston Texans next weekend.

The Browns said that once they return from their bye on Monday, they will "follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”

Mayfield is in his third season with the Browns (5-3). The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 has thrown 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

