S. Carolina’s Christmas tree to be delivered to Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C.

It's about to look a lot like Christmas at the South Carolina Statehouse.

The official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front lawn of the capitol Monday morning, the Columbia Garden Club said.

That will give workers about two weeks to decorate and trim the tree before the Christmas lights are turned on by the governor at his annual Carolighting ceremony on Nov. 22.

Officials said the ceremony won't be as elaborate this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

