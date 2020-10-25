Ridder runs, passes No. 19 Cincinnati past No. 16 SMU, 42-13

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele (7) is tackled by Cincinnati linebacker Jarrell White (8) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Dallas. AP

Desmond Ridder ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 126 yards and a score to help No. 9 Cincinnati beat No. 16 SMU 42-13 on Saturday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams.

Cincinnati (4-0, 2-0 American) played its first game since Oct. 3. The Bearcats had an open date the following weekend and then had their scheduled Oct. 17 home game against Tulsa moved to Dec. 5 because of positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati and the quarantining of athletes at the school.

Ridder completed 13 of 21 passes. He had scoring runs of 15, 32 and 91 yards, and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle to open the scoring.

Gerrid Doaks ran for 105 yards on 20 carries, with touchdown runs of 1 and 35 yards.

Shane Buechele threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice, and Chris Naggar kicked field goals of 26 and 22 yards for SMU (5-1, 2-1). The Mustangs fell short of opening with six straight wins for the second straight season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats joined Houston and Tulsa with 2-0 records atop the conference. With Saturday’s loss by No. 8 Penn State, the Bearcats are in position to move up at least one spot in The Associated Press poll to match their highest ranking of the season.

SMU: Top receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and No. 1 running back TJ McDaniel were lost for the season to injury in the Oct. 3 win against Memphis. The Mustangs were able to make up for their absences last week in a 37-34 overtime win at Tulane but not against the Bearcats.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati : Hosts Memphis next Saturday.

SMU: Hosts Navy next Saturday.