Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

The Latest: Virus cases stall Tony Parker’s women’s team

The Associated Press

The French women's basketball team owned by NBA great Tony Parker had its season stalled yet again by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lyon team rescheduled its first five games of the league season because it had six COVID-19 cases.

Parker's team announced this week that its latest tests were all negative and that it would host Charleville-Mézières on Saturday.

But the visitors reported a positive case on their roster Friday after arriving in Lyon. They went into isolation and the game was called off.

Parker was a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. He retired in 2019.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

His women's team won the French title in 2019. Last season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Parker also owns the ASVEL men's basketball team in Lyon.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Tiny rural county only one in Nevada with no COVID-19 cases

October 24, 2020 3:11 AM

Business

Disney workers lose jobs, free college education vanishes

October 24, 2020 3:01 AM

Technology

Thousands of Florida students lack online learning equipment

October 24, 2020 3:01 AM

Health News

Friday Sports in Brief

October 24, 2020 2:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service