Prescription-strength ranitidine (Zantac) sold at Walmart recalled for carcinogen

Another recall of prescription-strength ranitidine (over-the-counter brand name: Zantac) for possibly having too much of the carcinogen NDMA is distinguished by Walmart taking care to post an announcement about it on its recalls page.

The announcement says Precision Dose Ranitidine Oral Solution, USP 150 mg/10 mL, used to treat stomach ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux, is sold at select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Precision Dose’s company-written, FDA-posted announcement says only that it was “distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors and hospitals.”

Five lots were recalled — Nos. 501290, 501326 and 501501 with expiration date Nov. 30, 2019 and Nos. 501592 and 501679 with expiration date April 30, 2020. They were sold in 30-pack cartons and 100-pack cartons.

Precision Dose is telling customers that have the recalled medicine to stop using it and call the company at 815-624-8523 to get a return packet. That’s also the number for customers with questions, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time. Or, questions can be emailed to druginfo@precisiondose.com.

