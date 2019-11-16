Hawaii health officials confirm 2 more vaping illness cases

Health officials in Hawaii have confirmed two additional cases of vaping-related lung injury Friday bringing the number of cases to four in the state.

The state Department of Health has reported that the four cases were confirmed in two adults and two adolescents.

Health officials say the patients reported vaping THC before developing symptoms including shortness of breath, gastrointestinal problems, fever and chest pains.

All were hospitalized and have recovered.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Department officials say they are investigating at least a half-dozen more reports.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed more than 2,100 cases of vaping-related illness nationwide, including 42 deaths.

Officials have continued to advise people to stop vaping until current nationwide investigations are complete.

Businessowners who sell vaping supplies said legitimate vape manufacturers and retailers have been scapegoated.