Updated deer regulations aim to halt chronic wasting disease

Hunters are prohibited from bringing whole carcasses of deer, elk, moose or caribou into New York state under new regulations aimed at stopping the spread of chronic wasting disease.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says chronic wasting disease hasn’t spread to New York yet and regulatory changes that took effect this week are aimed at keeping the disease out of the state.

Under the regulations, hunters can bring only certain parts of deer and related species into the state. That includes deboned meat, cleaned skull caps, antlers with no flesh, hides, cleaned jaw and finished taxidermy products.

DEC officers will be monitoring roadways along state borders and will confiscate and destroy whole carcasses illegally imported.