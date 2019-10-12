Post-war Liberians are demanding better mental health care

More than a decade after back-to-back civil wars ravaged Liberia its people still await justice for countless abuses, and many say the lack of accountability worsens a mental health crisis.

The frustration soared when President George Weah recently indicated there was no need for his government to set up a war crimes court in the West African nation where the conflicts killed a quarter-million people. "Why now?" he repeated in an address to the United Nations last month.

The impatience with that attitude boiled over last month when hundreds of people stormed Liberia's legislature with a petition asking the government for more mental health support.

The World Health Organization has estimated that more than 20% of Liberia's post-war population has mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder.