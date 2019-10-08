Report finds cases of STDs reach 30-year high in California

A state report finds the number of cases of three major sexually transmitted diseases in California reached a 30-year high in 2018.

The Department of Public Health said Tuesday that more than 336,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported last year.

Officials say they're particularly concerned by the number of congenital syphilis cases, which were 14% higher than the previous year and nearly 900% higher than in 2012.

The report says there were 22 stillbirths or neonatal deaths due to syphilis last year.

The highest rates of STDs are among young people ages 15 to 24.

The department's acting director, Dr. Charity Dean, urges sexually active people to use condoms and get tested regularly. Many STDs can be cured with antibiotics.