Flight attendant may have exposed passengers to Hepatitis A

Health officials in North Carolina say more than a dozen people may have been exposed to hepatitis A on a recent flight.

News outlets report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it was notified on Oct. 1 that a flight attendant had a confirmed case.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says it contacted 18 Charlotte-area passengers who were on the American Airlines flight Sept. 21 from San Francisco to Charlotte. Spokeswoman Rebecca Carter says those passengers have since been vaccinated.

American Airlines released a statement saying it's in close contact with the CDC and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety related measures.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by contaminated food or water.