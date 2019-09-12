Maryland woman convicted of felony Medicaid fraud

The Maryland attorney general's office says a woman has been convicted of felony Medicaid fraud after claiming that she was providing care for a client with developmental disabilities and autism when she was actually working elsewhere.

Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a news release that a judge gave 55-year-old Shelia Vines a suspended three-year sentence, five years' probation and ordered her to repay the Medicaid program more than $18,900.

Court documents say Vines worked for a Towson health care company, where she provided in-home personal care services to Medicaid recipients. Prosecutors say that from 2015 through 2017, she represented to Medicaid more than 200 times that she was caring for her assigned beneficiary through her company when she was actually working at another job in Baltimore City.