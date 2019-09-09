More chlamydia cases than the flu last year in Utah County

Utah County health officials say sexually transmitted diseases continue to rise in the region for at least the fifth year in a row.

The Provo Daily Herald reports officials say each of the four major sexually transmitted diseases tracked by the health department increased last year from previous five-year averages.

That means sexually transmitted diseases were some of the most-diagnosed infectious diseases in 2018 in Utah County.

Officials say there were 1,257 reported cases of chlamydia last year, making a chlamydia diagnosis more common than influenza. Numbers show chlamydia's upward climb from a five-year average of 999 cases a year from 2011 to 2017.

There also were 225 cases of gonorrhea last year, up from the five-year average of 135.8 cases a year.