UK police probe cause of sore eyes, vomiting in seaside town

Police in England say they are responding to a "hazardous material incident" after people in a seaside town reported vomiting and sore eyes.

The Sussex Police force said officers were investigating symptoms reported by "a small number of people" in Worthing, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of London on England's south coast.

The Worthing Fire Station tweeted Sunday that a section of the seafront had been cordoned off, and it advised residents to shut their windows and doors.

In 2017, a mysterious chemical haze left scores of people on the coast about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away with streaming eyes, sore throats and breathing problems.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An investigation found that the most likely cause of that incident was emissions from a passing ship, lost cargo or a wreck in the English Channel.