Alaska Legislature approves assisted living rate increase

The Alaska Legislature has approved a proposal to increase prices at assisted living homes statewide.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that Alaska Pioneer Home rates are expected to rise between 40% and 140% by Sept. 1 ranging from about $3,600 to $15,000 per month depending on the level of care needed by each resident.

The Department of Health and Social Services says financial assistance will be available for existing and new residents.

State officials say the Dunleavy administration submitted the price increase proposal to offset the February budget's $12.3 million cut to state funding for the homes.

Some residents say the higher prices will make the homes unaffordable.

Pioneer Homes was established in 1913 in Sitka, Alaska before expanding to six locations including Anchorage, Palmer, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Fairbanks.