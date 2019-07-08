CO2 poisoning may have killed man, daughter on houseboat

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning may have killed a man and his daughter, who were found dead in a houseboat near Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the bodies of 57-year-old John Lebarre and 26-year-old Denielle Lebarre were found Friday.

The boat was anchored near Ski Beach in the San Joaquin Delta, about 10 miles west of Stockton.

The Sheriff's Office says the man's fiance found the pair and called 911. KCRA-TV says emergency personnel found high levels of carbon monoxide in the air.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Autopsies will be performed to determine the precise cause of death.