Utah sees shortage of free summer meal programs

Thousands of Utah families rely on free summer meal programs to feed their children once school food becomes unavailable. But despite high demand, there's a shortage of the programs statewide.

The Salt Lake Tribune recently reported that state data shows most counties have fewer than 10 summer meal sites and that the programs don't exist in several counties with high child food insecurity rates.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says nonprofits and government agencies can apply to open a site and get federal reimbursement for meals they serve.

Some advocates say that approach can exclude cash-strapped school districts and other groups from operating programs.

They cited Utah's sparse population and transportation as other barriers to expanding meal programs but hope speaking out encourages school districts to better address food insecurity.