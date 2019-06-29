Boston’s Brian Johnson out with non-baseball medical matter

Boston Red Sox's Brian Johnson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Saturday, June 22, 2019. AP Photo

Boston Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a medical matter not related to baseball.

The team on Saturday did not say what was wrong but the problem was discovered during routine testing by the medical staff. The 28-year-old left-hander is expected to pitch again this season. The move to the injured list is retroactive to Thursday.

Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts and five relief appearances.

Right-hander Hector Velázquez was activated from the 10-day injured list before Saturday's series opener against the New York Yankees at London's Olympic Stadium, Major League Baseball's first game in Europe.

Both teams are allowed to have 26 players active. Boston added first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis and the Yankees added infielder Thairo Estrada.