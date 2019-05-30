Autopsy: Boy Scout died on hike of dehydration, overheating

FILE - This April 4, 2009, file photo shows Picacho Peak State Park in Picacho, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy during a hike with a Boy Scouts troop in the Arizona desert. The autopsy report for a 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed during a troop hiking trip says the morbidly obese teen died from dehydration and hyperthermia or overheating. The Pinal County Medical Examiner's report says the April 27 death of Joshua Michael White at Picacho Peak State Park was an accident. AP Photo

An autopsy for a 16-year-old Boy Scout who collapsed on a troop hiking trip in the southern Arizona desert shows he died from dehydration and overheating.

The Pinal County medical examiner's report says Joshua Michael White's April 27 death at Picacho Peak State Park was an accident.

The report says the boy reportedly drank two quarts (2 liters) climbing up the peak and another two on the way down. The small group of Scouts hiked for six hours on a day when temperatures reached 96 degrees (36 Celsius).

The report says White weighed 289 pounds (131 kilograms) but "had no known medical history."

His family said at the time that the teen loved scouting and he, fellow scouts and their leaders were experienced hikers.