Cubs top Reds 8-6 in wild 6-HR game

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy, leading the Chicago Cubs to a wild 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

With the wind blowing out on a warm day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from their disappointing loss in the series opener Friday. Tyler Chatwood gave Chicago's weary bullpen a lift by working the ninth for his first save since 2017.

Tucker Barnhart hit a two-run homer for the last-place Reds, who finished with 14 hits. Yasiel Puig and Derek Dietrich also went deep.

Dietrich's 13th homer tied it at 6 in the eighth. But the Cubs went ahead to stay on David Bote's RBI double against Jared Hughes (2-2) in the bottom half, and Kyle Schwarber added a sacrifice fly.