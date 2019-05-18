Officials confirm 6th measles case in Washington outbreak

Health officials are investigating a sixth confirmed case of the measles in a western Washington outbreak involving people who spent time at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Public Health - Seattle & King County said Friday a woman in her 40s who lives in King County tested positive for the disease.

Two other cases were in King County, two were in Pierce County and one was in Snohomish County.

All those with the highly-contagious disease have been adults except for a teenager in Snohomish County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials say the woman in the newest case while contagious visited several places in Auburn including a Fred Meyer and The Box Maker in Kent.

Officials say information on the recent cases points to a common exposure from an unidentified person contagious with measles on April 25 at Sea-Tac airport, likely in the morning.