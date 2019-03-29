Baby boom x 2: More hospital nurses announce pregnancies

CORRECTS NAME TO BRITTNEY VERVILLE - In this March 23, 2019 photo, eight labor and delivery nurses at Maine Medical Center hold up cards with their due dates in Portland, Maine. Nine nurses at the Portland hospital’s labor and delivery unit are pregnant. The pictured nurses, from left to right, are Erin Grenier, Rachel Stellmach, Brittney Verville, Lonnie Souci, Amanda Spear, Samantha Giglio, Nicole Barnes and Holly Selby. Nicole Goldberg is not pictured. Maine Medical Center via AP Alicia Wilson