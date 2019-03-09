Minnesota tattoo artists raise awareness for mental health

In this March 2, 2019, photo, Cream City Tattoo Owner Ryan Schepp tattoos "smile" with a semicolon for the letter I on Teresa Nelson in St. Cloud, Minn. Artists tattooed semicolons on dozens of people in St. Cloud Friday and Saturday to promote suicide awareness and raise funds for nonprofit The Beautiful Mind Project. The semicolon has come to symbolize there is more life to live for those people facing and affected by mental illness. St. Cloud Times via AP Nora Hertel