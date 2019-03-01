Pedestrian deaths stay steady in RI, increase nationwide

The rate of pedestrian deaths has held steady in Rhode Island despite it rising nationwide.
WPRI-TV reports the state has been averaging pedestrian 12 fatalities a year.
State Department of Transportation managing engineer Bob Rocchio says it took a lot to keep the number steady, but they "need to get to zero."
Rocchio says the state has put a focus on engineering, education and enforcement, but drivers and pedestrians need to do their part and reduce distractions.
He says 80 percent of pedestrian deaths in the state happen between 4 p.m. and midnight.
The Governors Highway Safety Association says 6,227 pedestrians died nationwide in 2018, a 35 percent increase over a decade.
