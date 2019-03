This photo taken Feb. 13, 2019, shows Stephanie McCurry getting her vitals check by a nurse before seeing a doctor. McCurry shared her experience being placed on medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction while in the hospital at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas. She is one of the first 12 to recover through a new program the hospital offers in partnership with Dell Medical School that aims to get people on the medication buprenorphine while still being treated for other conditions. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ricardo B. Brazziell