Cancer to keep Nebraska aide Jovan Dewitt out part of spring

Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt has been throat cancer and won't work full-time during spring practice.
Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said Wednesday night on his statewide radio show that Dewitt's prognosis is good and that he's "fighting a good fight right now."
Dewitt is entering his fourth season on Frost's staff after serving as associate head coach, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Central Florida in 2016-17.
Nebraska begins spring practice Monday.
