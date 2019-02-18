Health News

Teen in New Mexico school shooting ordered held

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

February 18, 2019 01:34 PM

A Sandoval County sheriff's deputy stops a motorist near Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Rio Rancho police say a gunshot was fired at the high school in that Albuquerque suburb but that nobody was injured and that one person is in custody.
A Sandoval County sheriff's deputy stops a motorist near Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Rio Rancho police say a gunshot was fired at the high school in that Albuquerque suburb but that nobody was injured and that one person is in custody. Russell Contreras AP Photo
A Sandoval County sheriff's deputy stops a motorist near Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Rio Rancho police say a gunshot was fired at the high school in that Albuquerque suburb but that nobody was injured and that one person is in custody. Russell Contreras AP Photo
RIO RANCHO, N.M.

A New Mexico teen who authorities say fired a gun at a New Mexico high school and intended to kill his ex-girlfriend has been ordered to undergo mental health evaluations.

State District Judge George Eichwald directed state officials on Monday to hold the 16-year-old boy in detention at least until his psychiatric assessments.

Police say the teen opened fire inside a high school in suburban Albuquerque last week before leaving the gun behind and running for the scene. No one was hurt.

He's facing three counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Defense attorney Steven Archibeque (AR'-chee-bek) say the teen is taking medication for a number of mental health issues.

The Associated Press is not naming the V. Sue Cleveland High School student from Rio Rancho because of his age.

