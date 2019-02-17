Helicopters haul logs for Flagstaff forest thinning project

Helicopter flights over Flagstaff are common, particularly with the local hospital being northern Arizona's only top-tier trauma center, but the cargo of some of the helicopters buzzing over the city these days consists of logs, not people.
The logs are the product of forest thinning intended to help reduce the severity of wildfires and helicopters are being used partly because the terrain is a barrier to ground transport of felled trees.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the helicopter logging project being conducted behind Mount Elden is the first of its kind in the northern Arizona region.
Some local residents, particularly those with health conditions, told the Sun they don't mind the flights' noise because the work means forest managers can do fewer prescribed burns to thin the forest.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments