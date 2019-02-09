More states adopting gun-seizure laws after Parkland tragedy

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Linda Beigel Schulman, left, holds a photograph of her son Scott Beigel, who was killed during the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, while speaking with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and gun safety advocates during a news conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Since the shooting, states have seen a surge of interest in laws intended to make it easier to disarm people who show signs of being violent or suicidal. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo