Oklahoma: Milo the puppy with wrong-way paws improving

This photo provided by Oklahoma State University Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, shows Milo the puppy recovering after another procedure to help fix his paws in Stillwater, Okla. Milo was born with his front paws facing up instead of down and had another procedure as veterinarians in Oklahoma try to help the dog learn to walk. A statement from the Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in Stillwater says Milo was released Friday, Feb. 1 but still needs therapy. (Oklahoma State University Center for Veterinary Health Sciences via AP) AP