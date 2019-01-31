Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014 file photo, a laptop computer monitors a patient's heart function as he takes a stress test while riding a stationary bike in Augusta, Ga. A report released on Wednesday, Jan. 30 2019 estimates that nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of heart or blood vessel disease, a medical milestone that's mostly due to recent guidelines that expanded how many people have high blood pressure. The Augusta Chronicle, Michael Holahan AP Photo