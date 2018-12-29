South Dakota family faces rare brain disease

Bryan David Nelson, left, Kayla and Kandie sit together at their home in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Kayla and Kandie both have a rare medical condition called Cerebral Cavernous Malformation (CCM), which involves tangled blood vessels in the brain or spinal cord that can bleed and cause hemorrhages, seizures, or stroke-like symptoms. The Argus Leader via AP Loren Townsley