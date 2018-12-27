Dog retires after 8 years of comforting hospital patients

A former shelter dog has retired after eight years of comforting patients at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa.
Maggie, a certified therapy dog, has been part of the hospital's Furry Friends program. Her owner, Sue Braverman, says Maggie seems to have a gift for making people feel better— patients and hospital staffers alike.
Maggie's hospital friends said goodbye to her Wednesday at a retirement gathering. She's 13.
Braverman says Maggie will spend the rest of her days at her home.
