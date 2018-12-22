Therapy horses help Northwestern University students

In this Dec. 10, 2018, photo, Stephanie Yaur, a freshman at Northwestern University, pets Hope, a miniature therapy horse visiting students as a way to help them de-stress during exams in Evanston, Ill. Therapy horses are helping Northwestern University de-stress during exams. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that this is the fourth year Mane in Heaven has brought miniature therapy horses to the Evanston campus. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Jenniffer Weigel