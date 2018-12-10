Advocates share data on childhood trauma, adult health

Health officials and advocates for New Hampshire children are releasing new data on the connection between adult health and stressful or traumatic events in childhood.
The Department of Public of Health and the governor's early childhood advisory council, Spark NH, are holding a news conference Monday in Concord. They will be sharing data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the relationship between health indicators in New Hampshire adults and their exposure to what are called Adverse Childhood Experiences. That includes things like abuse and neglect, witnessing domestic violence and growing up with relatives who have substance use disorders.
Members of the state's Democratic congressional delegation and Republican Gov. John Sununu have been invited to attend.
