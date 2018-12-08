Environmentalists: Plan to reduce elk feeding is overdue

An environmental group wants federal wildlife managers to quickly produce an overdue plan to reduce the amount of supplemental feed given to wild elk on the National Elk Refuge in northwest Wyoming.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Friday that Earthjustice told refuge officials the plan is urgently needed now that chronic wasting disease has been detected in the adjacent Grand Teton National Park.
The disease is fatal to elk, deer and moose. Earthjustice says it could spread easily among elk that bunch together to eat the alfalfa pellets provided to supplement natural grass.
Earthjustice says a plan to cut back supplemental feeding was supposed to be released in 2008.
Refuge manager Brian Glaspell says federal officials are working with state wildlife managers to develop a plan to reduce feeding.
