California inmate lawyers want more use of life-saving drug

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate is led out of his east block cell on death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. A pair of suspected fatal overdoses on California's death row this week is adding urgency to an effort to allow prison guards and even inmates to carry a drug that can save the lives of those who overdose on opioids. Eric Risberg, file AP Photo