Attention, parents: There’s a nationwide recall of infant ibuprofen sold at major chains

Tris Pharma has voluntarily recalled three lots of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension because they may have too much ibuprofen.

The products, sold under the brand names of Equate, CVS Health and Family Wellness, and used as a pain reliever and fever reducer, are the 0.5-ounce bottles of Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension.

According to the recall notice, “there is a remote possibility that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of [the] drug” could experience nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea.

Also, tinnitus (a ringing in the ear), headache and gastrointestinal bleeding could be possible adverse effects, although as of Thursday morning there haven’t been any reports to the Food and Drug Administration of such outbreaks.

The recalled lots are:

PR Newswire

Walmart Stores

▪ Lot 00717009A expiring February 2019.

▪ Lot 00717015A expiring April 2019.

▪ Lot 00717024A expiring August 2019.

CVS Pharmacy

▪ Lot 00717024A expiring August 2019.

Family Dollar Services

▪ Lot 00717024A expiring August 2019.If you have the product return it to the pharmacy or have your questions answered by Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 during business hours Monday through Friday.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be related to using the affected drugs.