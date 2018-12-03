Third rabies case confirmed in West Virginia county

Health officials in West Virginia have confirmed a third rabies case in the past six months in Monongalia County.
The Dominion Post reports the Monongalia County Health Department said in a statement that a woman was bitten by a stray cat Nov. 23 when she attempted to pet it. Officials said the incident took place near where two rabid raccoons were discovered over the summer.
The cat was taken to a veterinary office and euthanized. Officials said lab results came back last week confirming the animal had the disease.
Health Department Director Lee Smith says it's unusual to have so many rabies cases in the region in one year. He said typically there are about 5,000 reported cases of animals with rabies in the U.S. a year and between one and three human cases.
Comments