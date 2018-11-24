Bears great Mike Ditka recovering from mild heart attack

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, former NFL coach and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, Mike Ditka speaks at a news conference in Pittsburgh. Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack. Steve Mandell, Ditka’s agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka “is doing much better,” and the iconic coach “appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.” Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo